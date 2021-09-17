Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,392.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $24,392.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00133897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,468,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,081 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

