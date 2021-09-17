S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of S&T Bancorp worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

