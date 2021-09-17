Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.89 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $24.89 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00137494 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00073637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00118655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00173716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,466,210 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

