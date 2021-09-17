Stafi Market Capitalization Achieves $17.66 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003339 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $17.66 million and $8.73 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00152414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00504554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

