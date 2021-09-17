StakedZEN (STZEN) Price Reaches $95.12 on Major Exchanges

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $10,168.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for about $95.12 or 0.00200574 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00118386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00172755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.61 or 0.07329000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.13 or 1.00313016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00831604 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

