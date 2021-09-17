StakerDAO Price Tops $0.0814 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One StakerDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,227.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00118808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.65 or 0.07123936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.95 or 0.99940360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00829464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakerDAO Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

