Stakinglab 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $577.38 and $16.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

