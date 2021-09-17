Standard Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $7.90 million and $1.27 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00181308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00119268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.14 or 0.07143880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,096.54 or 0.99714956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.70 or 0.00822976 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

