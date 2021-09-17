Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.0622

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $75.99 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

