Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $187.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

