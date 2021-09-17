Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Stantec worth $52,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 853.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

