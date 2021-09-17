Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 98.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,301,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 207,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,252. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.