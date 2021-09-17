State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

