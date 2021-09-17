State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,053 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

