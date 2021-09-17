State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

NYSE CRL opened at $437.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $450.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

