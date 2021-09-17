State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 36,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

