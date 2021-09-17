State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of IDEX worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,184 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $218.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.65. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

