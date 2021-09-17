State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Kellogg worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.