State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $24,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

