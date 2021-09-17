State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.16 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $21,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

