State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.44 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.