State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.68 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,508 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lyft worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

LYFT stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

