State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.18 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 52,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $22,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.