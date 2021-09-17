State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.64 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $22,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $4,226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $482.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $503.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

