State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.37 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

