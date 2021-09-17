State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.73 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $23,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

