State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.75 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $24,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $427.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

