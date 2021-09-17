State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,712,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

