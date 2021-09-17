State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Celanese worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $152.36 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $103.30 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

