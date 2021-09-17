State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

DPZ stock opened at $511.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

