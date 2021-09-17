State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $221.43 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $228.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

