State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,071 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.