State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Textron worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

