State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,675 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.