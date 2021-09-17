State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $498.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.03 and a 52-week high of $505.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

