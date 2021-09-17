State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after buying an additional 86,615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in M&T Bank by 38.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $137.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.