State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,865 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,276 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,219 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 274.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,422 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

