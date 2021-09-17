State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,800 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

