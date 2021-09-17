State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,516 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Albemarle worth $23,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 40,106 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $231.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

