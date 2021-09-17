State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,350 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Catalent worth $22,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

