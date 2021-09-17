State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,506 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.58 and its 200 day moving average is $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

