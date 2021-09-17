State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,297 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,644 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

