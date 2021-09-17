State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,817 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Masco worth $22,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 30.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,839,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.