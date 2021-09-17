State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,287 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Hologic worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after buying an additional 190,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.