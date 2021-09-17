State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

