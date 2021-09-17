State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH opened at $269.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.