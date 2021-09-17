State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,122 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of State Street worth $28,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.