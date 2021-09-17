Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,142,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

