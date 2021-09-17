Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $20.60

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $20.10. Stellantis shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 20,641 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.