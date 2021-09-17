Stellar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $536.78 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and $536.78 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00071417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00151299 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00178768 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.70 or 0.00504805 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,792 coins and its circulating supply is 23,730,654,613 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

